Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Shares Gap Up to $10.08

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.08, but opened at $10.58. Adverum Biotechnologies shares last traded at $10.44, with a volume of 718 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.11.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Laurent Fischer purchased 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $99,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,846.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $176,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 28,600 shares of company stock worth $313,158. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth $117,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

