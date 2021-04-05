Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AERI shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 28th.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AERI traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $18.24. 18,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,137. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.36.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.05% and a negative return on equity of 135.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.