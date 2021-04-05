Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Shares Up 5.8%

Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.28 and last traded at $8.23. 36,203 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,950,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AFMD. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Affimed in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Affimed from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affimed has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

Get Affimed alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $728.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average of $5.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFMD. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Affimed by 12.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 22,288 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Affimed by 12.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 182,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Affimed by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,049,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,118,000 after purchasing an additional 296,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Affimed by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,589,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 95,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Affimed by 22.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.33% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.