Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Shares Up 5.8%

Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.28 and last traded at $8.23. 36,203 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,950,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AFMD. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Affimed in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Affimed from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affimed has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.
The stock has a market capitalization of $728.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average of $5.43.
Affimed Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFMD)
Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.
