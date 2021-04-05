Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Shares Purchased by Oaktree Capital Management LP

Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,780,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the quarter. Afya makes up approximately 0.8% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.98% of Afya worth $45,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFYA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Afya by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,772,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,841,000 after acquiring an additional 288,972 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Afya by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,359,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,994,000 after acquiring an additional 246,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Afya by 13.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,846,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,290,000 after acquiring an additional 224,496 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Afya during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,054,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Afya during the fourth quarter worth approximately $722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFYA stock opened at $19.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.36. Afya Limited has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $29.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Afya from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.46.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

