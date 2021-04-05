ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Hits New 12-Month High at $61.26

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.26 and last traded at $61.26, with a volume of 561 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.87.

Several research firms have commented on AGESY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.87.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.