Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Shares Gap Up to $2.87

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.87, but opened at $3.02. Agenus shares last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 10,753 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGEN. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.86.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agenus Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

