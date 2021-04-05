Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Hits New 1-Year High at $68.35

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.35 and last traded at $68.35, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.35.

AGPYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Agile Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agile Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.32.

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 39.70 million square meters in 75 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

