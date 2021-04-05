Agrello (DLT) Price Hits $0.25

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Agrello has a market cap of $25.63 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Agrello coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Agrello has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00053048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00019962 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $399.40 or 0.00675081 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000049 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00071707 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00028710 BTC.

Agrello Coin Profile

DLT is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 coins and its circulating supply is 101,074,753 coins. Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Agrello’s official website is www.agrello.id

According to CryptoCompare, “Agrello has developed an AI powered interface, that allows users to easily create and manage smart-contract-based agreements which are legally binding, just like traditional contracts. The platform provides a graphical interface, templates and wizards, allowing the user to draft legally-binding multi-party contracts with just a few clicks. “

Buying and Selling Agrello

