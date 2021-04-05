AidCoin Hits One Day Volume of $507.00 (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. AidCoin has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $507.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AidCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0281 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, AidCoin has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00053419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00019733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $403.14 or 0.00673975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00071290 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00028391 BTC.

AidCoin Token Profile

AidCoin (AID) is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 tokens. The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

AidCoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

