Aigang Trading Up 4.2% Over Last Week (AIX)

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 5th. Aigang has a total market cap of $252,387.66 and approximately $206.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aigang has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Aigang token can now be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00053743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00019998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004767 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $405.74 or 0.00687908 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000048 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00071337 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00028983 BTC.

Aigang Profile

AIX is a token. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 tokens. The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aigang is medium.com/aigang-network . The official website for Aigang is aigang.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aigang should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aigang using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

