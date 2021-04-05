Aimia (TSE:AIM) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.53

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.53 and last traded at C$5.53, with a volume of 232509 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.29.

AIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Aimia from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aimia from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.15. The company has a current ratio of 14.66, a quick ratio of 14.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$511.46 million and a P/E ratio of 88.71.

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Investments and Holdings, and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

