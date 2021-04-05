Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Research analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.11.

ABNB stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $186.69. 2,584,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,040,457. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.55.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The business had revenue of $859.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.79 million. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

