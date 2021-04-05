Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) COO Jonathan Young Sells 3,055 Shares

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) COO Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $87,831.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jonathan Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $93,116.40.

On Monday, February 1st, Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $89,328.20.

On Friday, January 8th, Jonathan Young sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $281,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AKRO traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.42. 254,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,426. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.28. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $41.16.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 30.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 314.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 113,700 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 21.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 48,782.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 38,538 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on AKRO. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akero Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

