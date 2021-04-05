Akroma Market Cap Achieves $11,299.00 (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 5th. Akroma has a market cap of $11,299.00 and $2.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Akroma has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,120.02 or 0.03600271 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00028436 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma Profile

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.