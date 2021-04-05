Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.90

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.90 and last traded at $38.70, with a volume of 16919 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.13.

A number of research firms have commented on AKZOY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be given a $1.3197 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.55%.

About Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials. The company also provides performance coatings to protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

