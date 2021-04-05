Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Alacer Gold Corp (TSE:ASR)’s share price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$9.42 and last traded at C$9.47. 4,591,753 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 223% from the average session volume of 1,421,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.56.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of C$2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.16.

Alacer Gold Company Profile (TSE:ASR)

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the Copler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Alacer Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alacer Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.