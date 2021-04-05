Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 52.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 191,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,763 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Alamos Gold by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $3,209,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Alamos Gold by 301.1% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 64,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 48,723 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $563,000. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGI opened at $8.16 on Monday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $11.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $226.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.67 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGI shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $19.25 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Laurentian reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Sunday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.98.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

