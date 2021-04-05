Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Sells $436,950.00 in Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $436,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,030,423.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Steve Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $113,489.28.

Shares of ALRM traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.32. 333,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,547. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.28, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.90.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALRM. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Alarm.com by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 2.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

