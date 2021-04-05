Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Sells $436,950.00 in Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $436,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,030,423.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Steve Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 1st, Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $113,489.28.
Shares of ALRM traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.32. 333,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,547. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.28, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.90.
Several research firms recently weighed in on ALRM. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.57.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Alarm.com by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 2.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.
Alarm.com Company Profile
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.
