Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Steve Valenzuela Sells 1,292 Shares

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $113,489.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,046,027.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Steve Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Steve Valenzuela sold 5,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $436,950.00.

Shares of ALRM stock traded up $0.79 on Monday, reaching $88.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,547. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $108.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.28, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.90.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. Research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Alarm.com by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Maxim Group raised their price target on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.57.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

