Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Steve Valenzuela Sells 1,292 Shares

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $113,489.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,046,027.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Steve Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 5th, Steve Valenzuela sold 5,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $436,950.00.
Shares of ALRM stock traded up $0.79 on Monday, reaching $88.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,547. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $108.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.28, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.90.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Alarm.com by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Maxim Group raised their price target on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.57.
Alarm.com Company Profile
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.
Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies
Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.