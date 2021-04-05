Alchemy Pay Price Up 31% Over Last 7 Days (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $19.52 million and approximately $6.28 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded up 31% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.51 or 0.00323076 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00085938 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.11 or 0.00113815 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000688 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,621,637,987 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

