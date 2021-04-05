Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.90.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of AA stock opened at $32.23 on Monday. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 2.51.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $87,091.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,192.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 10,719.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,836,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 2,810,614 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at $57,893,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,218,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,479,000 after buying an additional 1,753,910 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at $27,058,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 370.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,487,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,294,000 after buying an additional 1,171,436 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

