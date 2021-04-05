Aleph.im (ALEPH) Market Cap Tops $51.52 Million

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last week, Aleph.im has traded 25% higher against the dollar. Aleph.im has a market capitalization of $51.52 million and $2.07 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aleph.im coin can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00054747 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00019720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004103 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.32 or 0.00672122 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00073595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00028841 BTC.

Aleph.im Profile

Aleph.im (ALEPH) is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,026,356 coins. Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

