Alistair Macdonald Sells 17,398 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Stock

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 17,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $1,350,258.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,998,302.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Alistair Macdonald sold 64,497 shares of Syneos Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $4,883,067.87.

Shares of SYNH stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.44. The company had a trading volume of 711,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,428. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.67. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $81.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%. Analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

SYNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Syneos Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

