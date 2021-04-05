Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Price Target Increased to $3.25 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.00% from the company’s previous close.

ALYA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Desjardins started coverage on Alithya Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Alithya Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.24.

ALYA traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.50. 11,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,513. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.41. The firm has a market cap of $128.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.97. Alithya Group has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.63 million. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alithya Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alithya Group stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 82,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Alithya Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

