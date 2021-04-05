ALL BEST ICO Market Capitalization Hits $14,559.07 (ALLBI)

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded 47.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, ALL BEST ICO has traded 29.6% lower against the dollar. ALL BEST ICO has a total market cap of $14,559.07 and approximately $82,757.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALL BEST ICO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00053773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00019763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $401.37 or 0.00674635 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00070689 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00028439 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Profile

ALL BEST ICO is a token. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 243,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,078,631 tokens. The official website for ALL BEST ICO is allbestico.com . ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

Buying and Selling ALL BEST ICO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALL BEST ICO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALL BEST ICO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

