All Sports (SOC) Hits One Day Volume of $12.32 Million

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. All Sports has a market capitalization of $42.42 million and approximately $12.32 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, All Sports has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One All Sports token can now be bought for $0.0283 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00054259 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00019496 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004234 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $404.76 or 0.00681864 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00073904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00028764 BTC.

All Sports Token Profile

All Sports (SOC) is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 tokens. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Token Trading

