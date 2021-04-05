Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.71.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $22.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.56. Allegheny Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $22.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.93.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $658.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The company’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 15,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,571 shares in the company, valued at $4,310,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,433 shares of company stock worth $729,459 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,043,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Allegheny Technologies by 23.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 16.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 105,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 70,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

