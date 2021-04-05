Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.89

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.89 and last traded at $22.53, with a volume of 57697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

ATI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.56.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $658.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 15,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 8,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $167,459.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 206,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,722.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,433 shares of company stock valued at $729,459 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 310.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

