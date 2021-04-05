Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Hits New 1-Year High at $129.17

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $129.17 and last traded at $129.00, with a volume of 389 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALLE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Longbow Research upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Allegion from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

Get Allegion alerts:

The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,185,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $836,277,000 after purchasing an additional 287,390 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its position in Allegion by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,034,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,381,000 after acquiring an additional 176,967 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth $91,348,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Allegion by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 737,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,882,000 after acquiring an additional 29,627 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Allegion by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion (NYSE:ALLE)

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.