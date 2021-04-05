ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Stock Price Up 5.7%

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)’s stock price rose 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.32 and last traded at $71.19. Approximately 13,882 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 388,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.37.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. ALLETE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.20.

Get ALLETE alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.99 and a 200-day moving average of $60.35.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $320.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.54 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 7.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at about $805,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth $2,028,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 958,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ALLETE by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,733,000 after purchasing an additional 172,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Company Profile (NYSE:ALE)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.