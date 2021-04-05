Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000. Facebook accounts for about 1.2% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Truist boosted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.90.

Facebook stock traded up $10.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $308.69. The stock had a trading volume of 699,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,409,561. The company has a 50-day moving average of $272.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.21. The company has a market cap of $879.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.51 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $11,259,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,402,007 shares of company stock valued at $378,004,197. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.