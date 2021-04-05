Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.7% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.36. The stock had a trading volume of 216,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,277,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $111.25 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $868,190.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.53.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.