Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 20,858 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,000. AbbVie accounts for 2.3% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 118.4% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.65.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.35. The stock had a trading volume of 105,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,356,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $191.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.54. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 58.17%.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,025.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

