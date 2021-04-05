Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 37,213 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,000. CVS Health comprises 2.7% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $3,648,995.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 594,375 shares of company stock valued at $44,673,602 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.85. 103,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,011,659. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

