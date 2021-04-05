Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.38 Million in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 1.4% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $7,492,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $719,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $326.13. 48,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,209,913. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $328.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.38. The firm has a market cap of $112.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.77 and a fifty-two week high of $356.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

