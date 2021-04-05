Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.39 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 265,642,111 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,712,000 after purchasing an additional 151,491 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,698,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,832,000 after purchasing an additional 457,153 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,465,000 after purchasing an additional 208,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,755,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,931,000 after purchasing an additional 239,948 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded up $4.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $372.95. 232,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,028,427. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $235.93 and a 1-year high of $370.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $358.71 and a 200-day moving average of $337.33.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

