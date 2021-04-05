Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.10 Million in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 65,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,000. Enbridge accounts for 2.2% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENB. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.36.

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.93. 54,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,086,762. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.64 and a 200 day moving average of $32.51. The stock has a market cap of $74.80 billion, a PE ratio of 51.76, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

