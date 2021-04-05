Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.32 Million in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,560 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,000. Intel comprises 2.4% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $1,958,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $3,104,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $1,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $1.26 on Monday, hitting $65.81. 637,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,142,285. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $268.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.69. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $67.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.95.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

