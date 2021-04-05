Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.46 Million in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,443,952. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $115.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.40.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

