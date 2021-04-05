Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $3.05 Million in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 191,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,962,000 after purchasing an additional 7,603 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 22,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $294,000.

IJH traded up $1.49 on Monday, reaching $265.46. 94,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,703. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $131.78 and a twelve month high of $268.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $256.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.37.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

