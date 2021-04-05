Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $4.29 Million in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 4.5% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $5.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $329.80. 1,586,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,675,766. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $319.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.09. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $189.19 and a 1-year high of $338.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

