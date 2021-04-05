Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $4 Million in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 84,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,001,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 4.2% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 236,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 238,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,264,000 after purchasing an additional 39,261 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,268,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.39. 232,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,813,123. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $32.88 and a 12 month high of $50.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.22 and a 200 day moving average of $45.99.

