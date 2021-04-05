Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000. Pfizer comprises 1.1% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 57,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 43,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 10,633 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.42. 317,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,563,496. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.59. The firm has a market cap of $203.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

