Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 59,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000. Schlumberger accounts for approximately 1.4% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 51,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. HSBC cut Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.02.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.70. 170,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,450,003. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

