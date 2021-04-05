Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.28 Million Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000. PPL comprises approximately 1.3% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PPL by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,085,000 after buying an additional 19,617 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in PPL by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 94,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth $67,070,000. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $734,146.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,090.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $133,485.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PPL traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $28.92. 84,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,967,365. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $22.76 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter. PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

