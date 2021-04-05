Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.2% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 153 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded up $76.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,206.64. 72,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,216. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,059.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,795.69. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,125.00 and a twelve month high of $2,145.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,092.23.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

