AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Plans $0.17 Dividend

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) declared a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.167 per share by the consumer goods maker on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

ACV traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.10. 60,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,853. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 52-week low of $16.52 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.63.

About AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

