Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $573.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to announce sales of $573.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $623.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $550.21 million. Allison Transmission reported sales of $637.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year sales of $2.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.46 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Allison Transmission from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet cut Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.13.

In other news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $252,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Allison Transmission by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Allison Transmission by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 183,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 86,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

ALSN opened at $40.89 on Monday. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.64%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

