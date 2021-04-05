AllSafe (ASAFE) Trading 4.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $351,535.18 and approximately $184.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for about $0.0384 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AllSafe Coin Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

