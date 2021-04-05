ALLY (ALY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.03 Million

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded up 37% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 5th. ALLY has a market cap of $4.03 million and $30,569.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ALLY has traded 49% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ALLY coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00054370 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00019794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $395.54 or 0.00671608 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000049 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00074252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00028931 BTC.

About ALLY

ALLY is a coin. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official website is getally.io . ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

